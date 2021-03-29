PA reports three-day total of 10,101 new cases of COVID-19; ranks 12th in the country for first doses

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,923 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:00 a.m. March 29, in addition to 7,178 new cases reported for Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28 combined, for a three-day total of 10,101 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,015,268.

There are 1,856 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 366 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

As of 11:59 p.m. Friday, March 26, there were 33 new deaths, as of 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, there were 15 new deaths, and as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, March 28, there were 14 new deaths, for a total of 25,015 deaths.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, March 29, Pennsylvania ranks 12th among the 50 states for first doses administered.

Vaccine providers have administered 4,956,257 total vaccine doses as of Monday, March 29.

1,751,396 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 83,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,572,144 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

3,323,540 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 5,870,320 doses will have been allocated through April 3: 369,510 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 265,670 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, the department has administered 4,956,257 doses total through March 29: First/single doses: 3,323,540 administered Second doses: 1,632,714 administered



To date, 4,116,035 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.