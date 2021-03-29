PA reports three-day total of 10,101 new cases of COVID-19; ranks 12th in the country for first doses

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,923 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:00 a.m. March 29, in addition to 7,178 new cases reported for Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28 combined, for a three-day total of 10,101 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,015,268.
There are 1,856 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 366 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
As of 11:59 p.m. Friday, March 26, there were 33 new deaths, as of 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, there were 15 new deaths, and as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, March 28, there were 14 new deaths, for a total of 25,015 deaths.
COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
- According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, March 29, Pennsylvania ranks 12th among the 50 states for first doses administered.
- Vaccine providers have administered 4,956,257 total vaccine doses as of Monday, March 29.
- 1,751,396 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 83,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.
- 1,572,144 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
- 3,323,540 people have received at least their first dose.
- This week, a total of 5,870,320 doses will have been allocated through April 3:
- 369,510 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.
- 265,670 second doses will have been allocated this week.
- To date, the department has administered 4,956,257 doses total through March 29:
- First/single doses: 3,323,540 administered
- Second doses: 1,632,714 administered
To date, 4,116,035 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.