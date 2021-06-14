PA reports three-day total of 808 new cases of COVID-19; 57.3% of PA adults fully vaccinated

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a three-day total of 808 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,208,683.

The department is also reporting 33 new deaths between 11:59 p.m. Friday, June 11 and 11:59 p.m. Sunday, June 13, for a total of 27,490 deaths statewide.

There are 572 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 158 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

Fully vaccinated people may choose not to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless the business or organization requires it, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The percentage of COVID-19 cases in 0-to-49-year-olds is rising as indicated by the COVID-19 age distribution of COVID-19 cases from January 2021 to date on June 13, 2021:

Age Range Percent of cases in January Percent of cases through June 13 0-4 1.7% 3.5% 5-12 4.0% 6.6% 13-18 6.3% 8.5% 19-24 10.5% 11.0% 25-49 37.5% 38.2% 50-64 22.4% 18.4% 65 and older 17.7% 9.7%

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per continues to drop, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 4 – June 10 stood at 1.9%.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, June 14, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 60.3% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, June 14, 57.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 73.4% have received their first dose.

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, June 14 Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 11,188,860 total vaccine doses as of Monday, June 14.

5,082,669 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 34,700 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,442,369 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

6,525,038 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 12,546,160 doses will have been allocated through June 19: 299,960 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 299,960 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, the department has administered 11,188,860 doses total through June 13: First/single doses: 6,525,038 administered Second doses: 4,663,822 administered



There are 163,025 people who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 people who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 71,905 resident cases of COVID-19, and 15,486 cases among employees, for a total of 87,391.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,329 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 28,905 of our total cases are among health care workers.

To date, 4,678,670 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.

The Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient to all Pennsylvanians:

All Pennsylvanians age 12 and older are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine. Use Vaccine Finder to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains the current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

All of the locations that received vaccine and how much they have received can be found on the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution webpage.

Vaccine dashboard data can also be found on the website to find more information on the doses administered and showcase demographic information.

The Unite Against COVID Weekly Update is a round-up of news you can use and answers to your most pressing vaccine questions – delivered directly to your inbox every week.

Frequently asked questions can be found here.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19: