PA reports two-day total of 1,549 new cases of COVID-19; 51.8% of PA adults fully vaccinated

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 693 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 12 a.m. May 24, in addition to 856 new cases reported Sunday, May 23, for a two-day total of 1,549 new positive cases of COVID-19.

This brings the statewide total to 1,196,562.

The department is also reporting 13 new deaths as of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, May 22, and 1 new death as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, May 23, for a total of 27,043 deaths statewide.

There are 1,261 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 293 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

Fully vaccinated people may choose not to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless the business or organization requires it, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The percentage of COVID-19 cases in 0-to-49-year-olds is rising as indicated by the COVID-19 age distribution of COVID-19 cases from January 2021 to present in May 2021:

Age Range Percent of cases in January Percent of cases to date in May 0-4 1.7% 3.4% 5-12 4.0% 8.4% 13-18 6.3% 11.1% 19-24 10.5% 11.2% 25-49 37.5% 38.1% 50-64 22.4% 18.3% 65 and older 17.7% 9.5%

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is coming down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 14 – May 20 stood at 4.5%.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, May 24, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 56.7% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, May 24, 51.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, May 24, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 10,212,401 total vaccine doses as of Monday, May 24.

4,488,578 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 65,500 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,608,374 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

6,096,952 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 10,749,200 doses will have been allocated through May 29: 297,520 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 297,520 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, the department has administered 10,212,401 doses total through May 24: First/single doses: 6,096,952 administered Second doses: 4,115,449 administered



There are 160,922 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 71,632 resident cases of COVID-19, and 15,313 cases among employees, for a total of 86,945.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,254 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. (The number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.)

Approximately 28,595 of our total cases are among health care workers.

To date, 4,565,558 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.

The Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient to all Pennsylvanians:

