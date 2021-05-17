PA reports two-day total of 1,983 new cases of COVID-19; 48.8% of PA adults fully vaccinated

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 872 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 12 a.m. May 17, in addition to 1,111 new cases reported Sunday, May 16, for a two-day total of 1,983 new positive cases of COVID-19. This brings the statewide total to 1,187,115.

The department is also reporting 67 new deaths as of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, May 15, and 17 new deaths as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, May 16, for a total of 26,833 deaths statewide.

There are 1,499 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 330 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Fully vaccinated people may choose not to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless the business or organization requires it, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The percentage of COVID-19 cases in 0-to-49-year-olds is rising as indicated by the COVID-19 age distribution of COVID-19 cases from January 2021 to present in May 2021:

Age Range Percent of cases in January Percent of cases to date in May 0-4 1.7% 3.4% 5-12 4% 8.3% 13-18 6.3% 11.1% 19-24 10.5% 11.5% 25-49 37.5% 38.0% 50-64 22.4% 18.4% 65 and older 17.7% 9.4%

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is coming down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 7 – May 13 stood at 5.3%.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, May 17, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 54.6% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, May 17, 48.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, May 17, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 9,723,128 total vaccine doses as of Monday, May 17.

4,204,233 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 60,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,664,115 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

5,868,348 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 10,154,160 doses will have been allocated through May 22: 300,320 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 297,520 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, the department has administered 9,723,128 doses total through May 16: First/single doses: 5,868,348 administered Second doses: 3,854,780 administered



There are 158,925 people who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 people who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

To date, 4,519,018 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.