Pa reports two-day total of 2,399 new cases of COVID-19; 45.3% of adults fully vaccinated

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,023 new positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 1,376 new cases reported Sunday, May 9, for a two-day total of 2,399.

The statewide total now stands at 1,174,687.

The department is also reporting 11 new deaths as of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, May 8, and 7 new deaths as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, May 9, for a statewide total of 26,550.

There are 1,924 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 427 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Cumulatively, the majority of COVID cases are in 20- to 29-year-olds (207,938), followed by 30- to 39-year-olds (179,510) as indicated by the COVID-19 dashboard (https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Cases.aspx).

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, May 10, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 52.6% of its entire population, and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, May 10, 45.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, May 10, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 9,232,573 total vaccine doses as of Monday, May 10.

3,897,192 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 68,900 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,761,455 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

5,658,647 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 9,556,320 doses will have been allocated through May 15: 320,320 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 297,520 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, the department has administered 9,232,573 doses total through May 10: First/single doses: 5,658,647 administered Second doses: 3,573,926 administered



To date, 4,467,488 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.