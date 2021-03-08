PA reports two-day total of 3,176 new cases of COVID-19; nearly 3 million vaccinations to date

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 1,658 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 12 a.m., March 8, in addition to 1,518 new cases reported Sunday, March 7, for a two-day total of 3,176 new positive cases of COVID-19. This brings the statewide total to 950,161.
The department also reported 32 new deaths as of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, March 6, and 7 new deaths as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, March 7, bringing the statewide total to 24,356 deaths.
There are 1,587 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 314 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,300 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. Statewide percent positivity for the week of February 26 – March 4 stood at 5.7%.
COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
- This week, a total of 4,179,220 doses will have been allocated through March 13:
- 254,150 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.
- 225,890 second doses will have been allocated this week.
- To date, of the 4,179,220 doses allocated through March 13, the department has administered 2,981,190 doses total through March 7:
- First/single doses, 84 percent (2,029,732 administered of 2,427,085 allocated)
- Second doses, 54 percent (951,458 administered of 1,752,135 allocated)
To date, 3,948,020 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.