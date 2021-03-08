PA reports two-day total of 3,176 new cases of COVID-19; nearly 3 million vaccinations to date

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 1,658 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 12 a.m., March 8, in addition to 1,518 new cases reported Sunday, March 7, for a two-day total of 3,176 new positive cases of COVID-19. This brings the statewide total to 950,161.

The department also reported 32 new deaths as of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, March 6, and 7 new deaths as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, March 7, bringing the statewide total to 24,356 deaths.

There are 1,587 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 314 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,300 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. Statewide percent positivity for the week of February 26 – March 4 stood at 5.7%.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

This week, a total of 4,179,220 doses will have been allocated through March 13: 254,150 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 225,890 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, of the 4,179,220 doses allocated through March 13, the department has administered 2,981,190 doses total through March 7: First/single doses, 84 percent (2,029,732 administered of 2,427,085 allocated) Second doses, 54 percent (951,458 administered of 1,752,135 allocated)



To date, 3,948,020 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.