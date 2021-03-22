PA reports two-day total of 3,920 new cases of COVID-19; more than 4.3 million vaccinations to date

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,578 new positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 2,342 new cases reported Sunday, March 21, for a two-day total of 3,920 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 988,435.

The department is also reporting 14 new deaths as of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, March 20, and 1 new death as of Sunday, March 21, for a statewide total of 24,789 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 1,554 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 320 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,600 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the decrease in hospitalized patients has stalled.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 12 – March 18 stood at 6.5%.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Vaccine providers have administered 4,311,118 total vaccine doses as of Monday, March 22.

1,529,898 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of nearly 84,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

2,884,556 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine

This week, a total of 5,235,140 doses will have been allocated through March 27: 281,010 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 253,970 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, of the 5,235,140 doses allocated through March 27, the department has administered 4,311,118 doses total through March 21: First/single doses, 97 percent (2,884,556 administered of 2,986,765 allocated) Second doses, 64 percent (1,426,543 administered of 2,248,375 allocated)



To date, 4,058,854 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.