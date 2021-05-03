PA reports two-day total of 4,381 new cases of COVID-19; first doses of vaccine to 50.3% of population

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,728 new positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 2,653 new cases reported Sunday, May 2, for a two-day total of 4,381. The statewide total now stands at 1,158,486.

The department is also reporting 22 new deaths as of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, May 1, and one new death as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, May 2, for a statewide total of 26,276 deaths.

There are 2,161 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 479 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is starting to come down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 23 – April 29 stood at 7.6%.

#COVID19 Update (as of 5/3/21 at 12:00 am): • 4,381 additional positive cases of COVID-19 (5/2 & 5/3) • 1,158,486 total… Posted by Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday, May 3, 2021

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, May 3, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 50.3% of its entire population, and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, May 3, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. Vaccine providers have administered 8,684,978 total vaccine doses as of Monday, May 3.

3,548,102 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 88,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,879,651 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

5,427,753 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 8,938,480 doses will have been allocated through May 8: 323,520 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 288,320 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, the department has administered 8,684,978 doses total through May 3: First/single doses: 5,427,753 administered Second doses: 3,548,102 administered



To date, 4,413,028 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.