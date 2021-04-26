PA reports two-day total of 5,043 new cases of COVID-19; first doses of vaccine to 47.3% of population

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,881 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 12 a.m., April 26, in addition to 3,162 new cases reported Sunday, April 25, for a two-day total of 5,043 new positive cases of COVID-19. This brings the statewide total to 1,136,057.

The department is also reporting 5 new deaths as of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, April 24, and no new deaths as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, April 25. This brings the total number of deaths statewide to 25,988.

There are 2,561 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 544 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,400 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average continues to increase, but it is still below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 16 – April 22 stood at 8.6%.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, April 26, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 47.3% of its eligible population, and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, April 26, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. Vaccine providers have administered 8,043,744 total vaccine doses as of Monday, April 26.

3,200,270 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 96,800 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,914,947 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

5,115,217 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 8,326,640 doses will have been allocated through May 1: 297,520 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 276,520 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, the department has administered 8,043,744 doses total through April 26: First/single doses: 5,115,217 administered Second doses: 2,928,527 administered



To date, 4,355,119 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.