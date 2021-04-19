PA reports two-day total of 5,675 new cases of COVID-19; first doses of vaccine to 43.2% of population

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,914 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 12 a.m., April 19, in addition to 3,761 new cases reported Sunday, April 18, for a two-day total of 5,675 new positive cases of COVID-19. This brings the statewide total to 1,109,291.

The department is also reporting 27 new deaths as of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, April 16, and 2 new deaths as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, April 17, bringing the statewide total to 25,690 deaths.

There are 2,638 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 551 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,600 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 9 – April 15 stood at 9.6%.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, April 19, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 43.2% of its eligible population, and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, April 19, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. Vaccine providers have administered 7,141,842 total vaccine doses as of Monday, April 19.

2,772,009 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 97,100 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,866,102 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

4,638,111 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 7,752,500 doses will have been allocated through April 24: 304,120 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 268,010 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, the department has administered 7,141,842 doses total through April 19: First/single doses: 4,638,111 administered Second doses: 2,503,731 administered



To date, 4,294,873 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.