PA reports two-day total of 6,450 new cases of COVID-19; first doses of vaccine to 38.9% of population

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 3,088 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 12 a.m. April 12, in addition to 3,362 new cases reported Sunday, April 11, for a two-day total of 6,450 new positive cases of COVID-19. This brings the statewide total to 1,075,424.

The department is also reporting 3 new deaths as of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, April 10, and 1 new death as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, April 11, for a statewide total of 25,406 deaths.

There are 2,460 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 516 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,800 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 2 – April 8 stood at 9.5%.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, April 12, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 38.9% of its eligible population, and the state ranks 11th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, April 12, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. Vaccine providers have administered 6,411,940 total vaccine doses as of Monday, April 12.

2,401,825 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 87,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,832,366 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

4,234,191 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 7,180,370 doses will have been allocated through April 17: 296,620 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 303,110 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, the department has administered 6,411,940 doses total through April 12: First/single doses: 4,234,191 administered Second doses: 2,177,749 administered



To date, 4,232,867 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.