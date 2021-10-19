Penn State expands vaccine mandate to six campuses including Behrend

On October 19th, Penn State University expanded its vaccine mandate to faculty, staff, and student workers at six commonwealth campuses, including Penn State Behrend.

This mandate is an effort to meet the new federal requirements that anyone working under a federal contract, or interacting with a federally funded contractor, be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Anyone working under federal contracts are required to be fully vaccinated by December 8th.

This requirement affects all employees at the six campuses Altoona, Behrend, Brandywine, DuBois, Fayette, and Harrisburg.

This mandate applies to all employees affiliated with these campuses including full-time and part-time faculty, staff, and technical service workers, even if they are working remotely.

Currently a task group is determining the means by which employees will submit their vaccine confirmation.

The executive order applies to employees in buildings even where no federal contracting work is taking place, unless the institution can affirmatively determine that none of the unvaccinated employees will come into contact with a vaccinated contractor employee.

Employees affiliated with these campuses are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two weeks after the second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. In this case November 24th is the last day that individuals can get their final dose to meet the December 8th deadline.

All employees must be vaccinated unless they are entitled to a medical exemption or an accommodation for religious beliefs.

Information on the exemption request process for faculty and staff is forthcoming.

The university stated that there are procedures including potential employment sanctions in place for employees who violate the policy.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists