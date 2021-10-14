Penn State University mandating COVID-19 vaccines for all faculty, staff at University Park campus

Penn State University is mandating its faculty and staff get vaccinated, but only at University Park in State College.

The university following President Joe Biden’s executive order requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all federal employees and contractors.

All employees at University Park are required to now show proof of vaccination, whether they work on federal contracts or not.

In Erie, Penn State Behrend’s campus facility, as well as other commonwealth campuses, is not being mandated at this time to show proof of vaccination.

