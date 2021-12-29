Pennsylvania acting health secretary visits schools in Shippensburg to promote idea of pediatric vaccinations

Pennsylvania’s Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter made a visit to schools in Shippensburg this week to promote the idea of getting children five years of age and older vaccinated.

The acting health secretary made a visit to Shippensburg because the school district was holding a clinic where anyone five years of age or older could get their vaccination or their booster shot.

The Wolf Administration still maintains that the shots are the best way to keep families safe from COVID and the secretary stopped to thank those parents who got shots to the kids as early as they could.

“You all are being leaders in the fight against COVID-19. Your commitment to health and safety by getting vaccinated and following public health and safety guidance is making PA a better place to live, work, and play,” said Keara Klinepeter, Acting PA Health Secretary.

Secretary of Education Dr. Noe Ortega joined in the clinic tour.