Pennsylvania court throws out governor’s school mask mandate

Students catch their bus near Ambridge Area Senior High School, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Ambridge, Pa. Pennsylvania school districts will soon be allowed to modify or end the mask mandate for K-12 students in January, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 saying it is “time to prepare for a transition back to a more normal setting.” (Andrew Rush /Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A state court has thrown out an order by Pennsylvania’s acting health secretary that requires masks inside K-12 schools.

Commonwealth Court ruled that said the mask mandate didn’t comply with rules for setting regulations and was adopted without an existing disaster emergency declared by the governor.

Commonwealth Court sided 4-1 with the ranking Republican in the state Senate and others who sued to challenge the masking order that took effect in early September.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday announced he’ll return authority over masking decisions to local school districts in January. His spokesperson said a comment was being prepared.

