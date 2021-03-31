Pennsylvania Department of Health announces plan to have all adults vaccinated on April 19th

The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced a plan to have all adults eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 19th.

We spoke to one hospital on their plans for clinics next week.

Health officials share their plans for scheduling people in for the vaccine and starting today firefighters, grocery store workers, agricultural workers, and law enforcement will be eligible for the vaccine, but that’s not all.

With the new announcements made by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, officials are now in the process of scheduling clinics for phases 1B and 1C and all adults starting on April 19th.

“We already been anticipating this with the folks at the Convention Center. We have dates already booked our days through April and our days through May,” said Jim Caputo, Clinical Coordinator for LECOM.

Phase 1B starts on April 5th. This phase includes a list of workers such as postal service, public transit, and manufacturing employees.

Starting on April 19th, all adults will be eligible for the vaccine. People are excited for those who have been waiting to get the vaccine.

“Yeah I think the more shots in arms the more quickly they can do it I think is best,” said Robert Von Thaden, Received COVID-19 Vaccine.

“I think it’s an excellent thing,” said Howard Everhart, Received COVID-19 Vaccine.

Now with this new change for more people to get the vaccine, LECOM said that they are expecting thousands of people next week.

“We run at least three of these a week and then we are attempting to do so as many as the others depending on the level of reach out and we do even in home stuff,” said Caputo.

Caputo said they are expecting four to five thousand people that LECOM will hold clinics for those eligible at the Bayfront Convention Center on April 5th, 8th and 12th.

You can sign up here for the vaccination clinic.