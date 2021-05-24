Pennsylvania Department of Health partners with the Wayne Primary Health Network to combat vaccine hesitancy

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is partnering with the Wayne Primary Health Network to gain the trust of the communities of color so they will get vaccinated.

This comes after the nationwide reports of hesitancy among communities of color.

Here is what doctors are saying to gain the trust of these community members.

The doctors of both the Department of Health and the Primary Health Network said that we need to reach herd immunity and that will take all of us.

Communities of color need to be part of this goal and reach it while also disregarding misinformation.

It’s a COVID-19 vaccination unit that’s meant to attract the vulnerable population impacted by COVID.

Outside of the Wayne Primary Health Network, this unit is working to gain the trust of the communities of color so they will get vaccinated.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said that the COVID rates are higher in disadvantage communities.

Dr. Johnson said that she understands the reasons for the mistrust some may have, but she advises everyone to trust the science.

“Since they’re more impacted, we want to make sure that they’re at least as vaccinated because their risk has been higher. Impact has been worse so we really want to make sure that we get rid of that disparity,” said Dr. Denise Johnson, Physician General for the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, 42.9% of whites have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Among blacks and Latinos, it’s only about 29.2% that have received the vaccine. Even lower percentages are among the Asian Pacific Islanders and Native Americans.

Doctors say that the vaccine is free of charge. They say it’s important now more than ever for you to get vaccinated.

“I believe in the vaccine and I want folks to understand I wouldn’t do anything, I wouldn’t ask anybody to do something that I also wouldn’t do for myself and my family,” said Dr. George Garrow, Chief Medical Officer of Primary Care Health Network.

The Wayne Primary Health Network administers the Moderna vaccine.

Garrow hopes those in the communities they service won’t be hesitant about getting one.

Dr. Johnson said that the risk of COVID is high and the vaccines are safe and effective.

The Primary Health Network said that although they administer the Moderna vaccine, they also have the ability to order the Johnson and Johnson vaccine as well as the Pfizer.