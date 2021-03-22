Pennsylvania ranks second in the nation for the number of COVID-19 vaccinations administered.

According the governor’s website, the commonwealth vaccinated more and more people per 100,000 residents than any state, except New Mexico.

Pennsylvania has fully vaccinated 12% of it’s population which is approximately 1.3 million people.

Closer to home, Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said that while the state struggled in the beginning, there’s now a light at the end of the tunnel.

“We have different sites going out to see what could work especially as we do these bigger vaccination clinics that the state wants us to do and what we want to do,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

Dahlkemper said that Erie County sees the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in phase 1B.