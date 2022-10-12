(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Vaccine providers are ready to roll out updated booster shots in Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced that vaccine providers across the commonwealth are prepared to administer updated pediatric COVID-19 booster vaccines.

According to a release, the vaccines, which provide additional protection against the original coronavirus and Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, were approved Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) after receiving emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The new Pfizer bivalent pediatric vaccine is available for children 5-11 years of age, while the Moderna bivalent booster shot has been approved for individuals 6-17 years of age.

Last month, updated booster vaccines were approved for everyone 12 and older for the Pfizer vaccine and 18 and older for Moderna’s booster shot.

“The updated COVID-19 booster shots restore protection that may have waned since previous vaccinations and provide added protection against the Omicron variant, including the highly transmissible BA.4 and BA.5 strains, which account for the vast majority of COVID-19 infections in the United States,” Acting Health Secretary and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said. “With the seasons changing and more activities shifting to indoors, now is a great time for everyone to receive the most up-to-date protection available to combat the virus.”

The FDA notes that children must have already received a primary vaccination series of any vaccine to be eligible for the updated booster shot. Children are also required to wait at least two months after completing their primary series before being eligible to receive the updated bivalent booster vaccine.

“More school-aged children can now receive the highest level of protection available from COVID-19 and its variants with the availability of the updated booster shots. I encourage all eligible Pennsylvanians to get an updated booster shot to protect themselves, their families and their communities from the harmful effects of the virus,” Johnson concluded.

To schedule an appointment for the updated booster shot, head to this website.