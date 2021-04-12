Pennsylvanians in Phase 1C can now schedule COVID-19 vaccinations

Starting today, Pennsylvanians in Phase 1C are now eligible to begin scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations.

This allows essential workers in several different categories from transportation and logistics to federal, state, county and local government workers to sign up for a vaccine.

Starting April 19, all Pennsylvanians will be eligible to start scheduling vaccination appointments.