Physicians using new video resource to answer questions on COVID-19 vaccine

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia have developed a video resource to answer Pennsylvanians’ questions about vaccine safety.

This project was developed by Dr. Denise Johnson, the Acting Physician General, and Dr. Paul Offit, the Director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital and Professor of Pediatrics.

Anyone can access and share this video resource on Facebook or PAcast. As of Friday morning, it has been viewed more than 26,000 times.

“The COVID-19 vaccines are proven to be safe and effective. However, it’s normal to have questions about them,” Dr. Johnson said. “With so much information and misinformation out there, access to reliable and trusted sources can help you make the best decision for you and your family. Vaccines are the best tools we have to protect against COVID-19, especially with the delta variant and other strains of the virus. It’s essential that we continue to inform and educate Pennsylvanians about the COVID-19 vaccines, because good information leads to good decisions.”

Pennsylvanians requested information on how reporting vaccine data through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System works to enhance vaccine safety.

In this video, Dr. Johnson and Dr. Offit review the vaccine approval process through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, including the Emergency Use Authorization.

“We have our golden ticket out of this pandemic and that’s the vaccine,” Dr. Offit said. “There is no good reason not to get a vaccine. Get it. Protect yourself and those you come in contact with. We can end this and go back to life as we lived it before this pandemic, but not until that happens.”

Additionally, the resource includes information on the increasing scientific data on the safety of vaccines for children and pregnant people and the effectiveness of the vaccine against variants, with a highlighted focus on effectiveness against the delta variant.

The Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient to all Pennsylvanians:

All Pennsylvanians age 12 and older are eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Use Vaccine Finder to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you.

Text your zip code to GETVAX (438829) for English, or VACUNA (822862) for Spanish and receive three possible COVID vaccination sites in your area, with phone numbers to call for an appointment.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains the current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Vaccine dashboard data can also be found on the website to find more information on the doses administered and showcase demographic information.

The Unite Against COVID Weekly Update is a round-up of news you can use and answers to your most pressing vaccine questions – delivered directly to your inbox every week.

Frequently asked questions can be found HERE.

