Public health officials react to the Pennsylvania Department of Health vaccination roll out mistake

The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced a major mistake in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

This comes as thousands of Pennsylvanian’s wait to schedule and receive their first dose of COVID vaccine.

Here is the reaction from Erie County health officials about this confusion.

Allegedly more than 100,000 people across the state will need to reschedule their appointments.

Erie County health officials told us that this shouldn’t affect Erie County.

Frustration lingers as patients in phase 1A wait for their COVID vaccinations.

“Simply because there is just not enough of the vaccine for all of the commonwealth. I think the state is doing a better job of making it equitable across the commonwealth,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced that some COVID-19 vaccines that were intended as second doses were inadvertently used as first doses.

Erie County Health Department Public Health Director Melissa Lyon said that this will affect the demand for second doses of the Moderna vaccine.

“I anticipate that some providers in Erie County that some orders will not be fulfilled. I can’t estimate that right now,” said Melissa Lyon, Public Health Director for the Erie County Department of Health.

A spokesperson for LECOM Center for Health and Aging, which is in contract with the Erie County Department of Health, tells us that the healthcare system doesn’t expect that this will affect the number or timing of Erie County doses.

The Erie County Department of Health continues to focus it’s efforts on those at the highest risks in phase 1A.

“Our efforts are going to housing authority that have a difficult time getting to location. Erie County Department of Health priorities are those who have limited access to care,” said Lyon.

Health officials told us that it’s still unclear when the county will move into vaccinations for phase 1B.