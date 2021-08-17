Raiders to require fans show proof of COVID-19 vaccination at home games

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Raiders will require all attendees at home games to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, allowing fans to attend games without a mask.

The announcement was officially made Tuesday by Raiders owner Mark Davis.

“We’re really excited about the whole opportunity to have consistency this season,” Davis said. “I would say if people are concerned about taking the shot or whatever we will refund their money for the season, for the nine games. We will give them a full refund or they can roll their ticket money over to next season.”

Refunds will not be given to people who have season tickets and have sold season tickets online. Davis said that’s because they are not giving back the full season package.

The vaccination policy will take effect for the first regular-season home game, September 13 against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. The Raiders are the first team in the National Football League to announce a vaccine/no mask policy, but other teams have also made changes to their admission policy. In New Orleans, Saints fans will have to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test, as well as wear masks.

The Raiders implemented the change in accord with a new Emergency Directive from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak regarding large events.

“Health and safety has always been our number one priority,” said Raiders owner Mark Davis. “After consultation with Governor Sisolak and other community leaders, this policy ensures that we will be able to operate at full capacity without masks for fully vaccinated fans for the entire season,” Davis explained.

Fans will have to show proof through CLEAR’s free mobile app and Health Pass feature. Ticketholders will be able to upload their vaccine information one time and it will be good for the whole season.

The Raiders will offer the opportunity for fans to receive vaccinations on-site at Allegiant Stadium prior to Raiders home games, permitting newly vaccinated fans to enter wearing a mask.

“It’s not just about you, it’s about the person next to you,” Davis said.

The Raiders announced a policy requiring all full-time employees on the business and football staffs of the organization to be vaccinated in May. Stadium management company ASM and stadium concessionaire Levy also have implemented mandatory vaccinations for all full-time staff at Allegiant Stadium. Part-time staff who are not vaccinated will wear masks. Kids, 12 and under, who currently can’t get a vaccine, will be allowed at the games as long as they wear a mask.

Raiders season ticket holders will receive an email with additional information and instructions.