Regulation changes go into effect making it easier for Veterans to get COVID-19 Vaccine

Regulation changes that went into effect this week will make it easier for the Veteran’s Administration to get COVID shots into the arms of area veterans.

So fart the Erie V.A. has distributed over 7,000 shots to veterans. The new guidelines will permit shots to those 65 and older and also allow for expansion into rural areas of the region like Warren and Crawford Counties.

The V.A. is also asking veterans to sign up for the list that will keep track of those wanting the shot and schedule appointments as the shots become available.

“Any veteran at any age, please join that list and when we get down lower through 65 plus category we’ll be sure to contact veterans who are interested,” said John Gennaro, President of the Erie VA Medical Center.

