Rep. Bizzarro & LECOM team up to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic

A dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at Lurie Children’s hospital, Nov. 5, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro and LECOM are teaming up to hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for the community.

According to Rep. Bizzarro, the clinic will take place Thursday, Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to noon at Rep. Bizzarro’s District Office — 1101 Peninsula Drive, Suite 213, Erie, PA, 16505.

At the clinic, anyone 18 or older get can get either their first, second or booster dose of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Those 5 and older can receive a first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Currently, booster shots are approved for those 12 and older for the Pfizer vaccine only. The Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are approved boosters for those 18 and older.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Call 814-812-9851 or 814-812-9848, or email Vaccineinfo@lecomslc.org for more information on the clinic. Walk-ins are welcome. Click here to register for the vaccination clinic.