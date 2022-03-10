A recent report on COVID-19 deaths in Erie County has sparked more controversy over the effectiveness of vaccines.

The data showed that 15 people died of COVID-19 and 10 of them were vaccinated.

Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Howard Nadworny said those reported cases were August through February and most were elderly patients who died at home. He realized that information did not reflect what we were truly seeing with the deaths.

Nadworny complied COVID-19 information from the Erie County Health Department from August 1 on. That’s when the Delta variant first showed up in Erie County.

“It peaked in November or December and then faded away in January. I thought since the deaths were reported in August on that if we actually looked at the number of deaths during that same period, it would give a better perspective on the effect that vaccinations had on the risk of dying,” said Dr. Howard Nadworny, Infectious Disease Specialist at Saint Vincent Hospital.

Nadworny said that the data shows 2/3 of the people who have died from COVID-19 were unvaccinated and 1/3 were vaccinated.

“The people that were more likely to die who were vaccinated were older. They were more frail and had multiple medical conditions,” Nadworny said.

In this case, they didn’t go to the hospital to get aggressive care. The young people who died at a higher rate were unvaccinated and just about all of them came to the hospital.

“I thought that it was important to give some perspective. The vast majority of people that are dying from COVID in Erie County are unvaccinated,” Nadworny said.

Dr. Nadworny adds that those reported deaths got into the system much later than they occurred and you have to look at all the information to get the whole story. Getting vaccinated also shows it prevents long-term chronic systems.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

According to Nadworny, between 2-5% of people who have had mild COVID-19 under the age of 65 reported significant health problems six months later.