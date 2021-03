More COVID-19 vaccines are on the way.

The Second Baptist Church will hosts its first COVID-19 vaccination site Friday at 757 East 26th Street.

Anyone who needs a vaccination can get one at the church.

The church’s goal is to assist the community centers in getting vaccinations to inner city communities of color, as well as, those most vulnerable.

The vaccine will be available Friday, March 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.