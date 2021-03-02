Second round of COVID-19 vaccinations underway at Bayfront Convention Center

A second round of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are underway at the Bayfront Convention Center.

Lecom’s Institute for Successful Aging is continuing its effort to vaccinate those at the highest risk for illness.

Some of the most “high risk” residents are receiving their second vaccination this week.

LECOM Health officials tell us they plan on vaccinating approximately 300 to 500 residents a day Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

“We separate our first and second dose clinics… to minimize confusion. For example, today is a Moderna day, tomorrow we’ll be doing Moderna and Pfizer,” said Jim Caputo, vaccine administration, LECOM Institute For Successful Aging.

It’s still unclear when LECOM Health will receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.