Several school districts encourage high school students to get COVID-19 vaccine

Anyone ages 16 and older is now eligible for a COVID vaccine across the nation. Several local school districts encourage high school students to get vaccinated.

We spoke to young people who received the COVID vaccine today.

Several young people said that they are taking advantage of this opportunity to protect themselves and their families.

“I feel more protected. I feel like I did my responsibility in receiving my COVID vaccine so that way we can get things back to normal,” said Josiah Burkett, Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine.

Josiah Burkett is a freshman at Penn State Behrend. He said that more people his age should consider receiving a vaccine.

“It makes me feel safe about seeing my grandparents and I would definitely recommend that my friends get it so we can get together, be able to do things we used to do before the pandemic,” said Burkett.

One mother who has a 20-year-old son is receiving the vaccine said it is worth while to have a conversation with your child if they are over the age of 16.

“The most important thing is for a parent say that they understand the problem with not receiving it,” said Ginger Ames, Parent.

Staff from several school districts said that while it is not mandatory, they are encouraging students to get vaccinated.

“We are encouraging any of our students age 16 and older to go get a vaccine. We think that this would be a very good time to do it,” said Richard Scaletta, Superintendent of General McLane School District.

“More shots in the arm is better for just the public in general, but we definitely want parents and guardians to consult with medical professionals to see whether or not a vaccination is appropriate for each individual kid,” said Neal Brokman, Executive Director of Operations.

Three local hospitals are looking to fill appointments. If you are 16 or older and looking for a COVID-19 vaccine check out the Your Local Vaccine Headquarters page here on our website.