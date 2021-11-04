Shriners Hospital imposes COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Staff members at Shriners Hospital have about a month to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk losing their job.

Those workers were informed of a December 6th deadline in a recent letter.

Spokesman Mel Bower tells JET 24 Action News that like more pediatric healthcare providers, Shriners is putting the vaccine requirement in place. He insists that the impact will be minimal, involving fewer than 10 employees at this point.

Bower says the hope is that all employees will comply before the December deadline.

