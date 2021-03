FILE – In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, healthcare worker receives a second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Beaumont Health in Southfield, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Spots are still available for COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Booker T. Washington Center.

The clinics are set to take place on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the Booker T. Washington Center on Holland Street.

The clinics are open to take anyone in phase 1A of the state vaccination plan which includes people 65 and older and those 16 to 64 with health issues.

To register for these clinics, please call 800-753-8827 or 814-453-5744 EXT 266.