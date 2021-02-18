State Dept. of Health announces major mistake in vaccine rollout

The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced a major mistake in their vaccine rollout.

The state Health Department announced that some COVID-19 vaccines that were intended as second doses were inadvertently used as first doses.

Erie County Health Department Public Health Director Melissa Lyon says this will affect the demand for second doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Even with the news, she says the county’s focus will remain on “high risk” individuals.

“Some of the other efforts is going to housing authority, people have a difficult time getting to a location. Erie County Department of Health’s priority populations are those that typically experience barriers to access to care,” said Melissa Lyon, director of public health, Erie County Department of Health.