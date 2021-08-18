Steelers to offer vaccination clinic prior to Saturday’s preseason game vs Lions

The Pittsburgh Steelers, Heinz Field Management, and Giant Eagle Pharmacy announced that they will offer a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic to game attendees prior to Saturday night’s preseason game against the Detroit Lions.

The Steelers and Giant Eagle have once again partnered to offer vaccines to ticket holders prior to kick off at two separate locations in Heinz Field.

The following are more details about the vaccination clinic.

The vaccination clinic will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The clinic will be held at the main concourse West and Ford Fan Zone Plaza East.

A photo ID and medical insurance card are required for this clinic.

Unvaccinated ticket holders can receive their first vaccine dose and will schedule their second dose with Giant Eagle at the time of their vaccination.

The Steelers and Giant Eagle partnered earlier this year for a vaccination clinic in the PNC Champions Club at Heinz Field that was largely successful. Over 55,000 vaccines were administered during the clinic that ran from early March until late May.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists