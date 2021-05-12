Teenagers ages 12 to 15 now eligible for the Pfizer vaccine

Teenagers ages 12 to 15 are now eligible for the Pfizer vaccine after the CDC has approved it for use today.

Parents brought their kids to the UPMC vaccine clinic to get vaccinated. However, other parents in the community have opposing thoughts.

“The clinical trial data and the safety data was very promising, 100% effective for this particular age group preventing COVID-19,” said Jason Chenault, Senior Director of Emergency Services at UPMC Hamot.

Of the 25 people ages 12 to 15 years old that showed up to get the vaccine, one 13-year-old said she hoping to get back to playing basketball, her favorite sport, without wearing a mask.

“I don’t enjoy wearing masks. You know, I like to see everyone’s smile on their face. The masks cover that up,” said Jeana Williams.

One mom who is a nurse said that kids should get the vaccine because it will cut down on COVID numbers.

“It’s beneficial for children to also get vaccinated. Even though it’s not super prevalent with children, they can still get it and have side effects later on in life,” said Penny Sanford.

Teens must have a parent present and will need to sign a consent form before getting the vaccine.

If you are interested in getting vaccinated, the next opportunity will be at the Erie SeaWolves game on Friday May 14th.

There will be another opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday May 16th at the First Presbyterian Church from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.