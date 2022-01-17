The Launderie Room hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinic

FILE – A member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site setup in Philadelphia, on March 26, 2021. A government advisory panel is meeting Thursday, Dec. 16, to determine if any restrictions are needed to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine because of rare but serious blood clots. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

The Launderie Room, an express coinless laundromat in Erie located at 2810 State Street, will be hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on January 19th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

This vaccination clinic is open to the public and sponsored by UPMC Hamot and UPMC Health Plan.

Anyone who participates in this clinic will be able to receive either their first or second dose of the vaccine, along with a booster dose for those who are eligible.

All of the vaccinations from Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson and Johnson will be available at this clinic.

All individuals ages five and up are eligible for a vaccine.

The Launderie Room is also offering a twenty dollar pre-paid laundry gift card that can be used at their facility for any individual who receives at vaccination at this clinic. Individuals will also be served light refreshments at this clinic.

“We are hosting Vax Erie because want to promote a healthy community by making the Covid-19 vaccination as accessible as possible to anyone who chooses to get a shot,” said Angela Magee, co-owner of The Launderie Room.