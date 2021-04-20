The Upper Room is providing vaccines for the homeless.

The Upper Room has completed their mission to vaccinate as many of the less fortunate in the area.

The ministry partnered with Rite Aid to administer the Pfizer vaccine.

At first the church was going to administer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, but it was put on hold.

Board Member Chuck Nelson said that he is glad the ministry is able to still provide the vaccine to those who may not have a chance to get vaccinated.

“We’ve been given priorities to those and to the people that are in our staff that have been previously experiencing homelessness. So as we take them, we’ll make sure all the vaccines will go there,” said Chuck Nelson, Board Member, Upper Room.