THON Weekend 2022 will require vax proof or negative COVID-19 test

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For Penn State’s THON Weekend 2022, there will be new mitigation efforts against COVID-19, including proof of being fully vaccinated or a negative COVID-19 test for spectators.

On Feb. 18 through 20, students, volunteers and Four Diamonds families will join together in Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center. For 46 hours, volunteers give kids and their families the opportunity to forget about their cancer diagnoses at the dance marathon.

In addition to being required to wear masks at all times, those ages 2 and older attending THON will need to show either proof they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or proof of a negative COVID-19 test performed Wednesday, Feb. 16, or later.

All families, spectators, volunteers and dancers will need to wear masks regardless of vaccination status. Those not able to do so will need written consent from their treatment provider.

All Penn State students and employees wishing to access the event level or mezzanine will be required to provide proof of vaccination. Additionally, all dancers and THON Committee Volunteers will also be required to show proof of negative COVID-19 test from Wednesday, Feb. 16, or later as well as being vaccinated.

THON began in 1973 and is the largest student-run philanthropy committed to enhancing the lives of children and families impacted by childhood cancer. There are over 16,500 Penn State student volunteers who aim at providing emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families as well as to spread the mission of THON and childhood cancer.

To this day, THON has raised over $190 million to support its sole beneficiary, Four Diamonds at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital.

For more information about THON weekend, head to thon.org.