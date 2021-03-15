Travel agents weigh in on guidelines for traveling after COVID-19 vaccine distribution

With the onset of spring break and the easing of restrictions in many states, there’s growing concern over thousands of people traveling to escape a year’s worth of restrictions.

Those concerns are giving rise to many questions about safety and a possible COVID vaccine passport.

Travel agents said that there aren’t a lot of guidelines yet on needing proof of vaccination to travel.

The COVID vaccines are rolling through in the United States.

There are so many questions about whether or not you have to take the vaccine and show proof of travel.

“There’s not a lot of definiteness yet on that. Right now cruising obviously is still stalled. We’re hoping we get back to cruising someday soon,” said Martia Williams, Travel Advisor, East Central Region AAA.

Some travel agents said that they hope there would be some kind of clarity about showing proof of vaccination.

“I think it would be much easier to carry that card with you, your vaccine card and show that you have been vaccinated. If you have that with your passport you would think everything would be smooth,” said Ann Denny, Owner of Miller Travel.

Travel agents said that travelers still have to provide a negative COVID test before they travel.

There isn’t a clear answer as to how travelers will adapt to the possibility of showing vaccination proof, but the agents are seeing a lot of bookings to many Carribean islands which calls for spring breakers.

“Even though some states don’t have the mandate anymore, people are still being conscious of that and using common sense,” said Williams.

Travel agents advise to purchase travel insurance before traveling.