United Airlines terminating employees not vaccinated for COVID-19

United Airlines has now mandated COVID vaccinations for employees.

After the September 27th deadline, a small percentage of employees will be terminated.

United Airlines will terminate fewer than 600 employees who did not receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

United Airlines serves Erie International Airport. However, flights are continuing to be scheduled as usual.

One representative from United Airlines said that they do not expect these layoffs to have any impact on flights.

