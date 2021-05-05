UPMC Hamot Magee Women’s Hospital and OB/GYN Associates of Erie host COVID-19 vaccine clinics for pregnant women

Local hospitals are continuing their effort to get shots in the arms of people in the community.

UPMC Hamot Magee Women’s Hospital and OBGYN Associates of Erie are hosting the region’s only COVID-19 vaccine clinics solely for pregnant women.

According to the CDC and the Pennsylvania Department of Health, pregnancy is considered a high risk condition for severe illness from COVID-19.

After getting the vaccine, the women were given a bag with a pack of newborn diapers and educational pamphlets inside.

An OBGYN at Magee Women’s Hospital said that the vaccine can be given at any stage of pregnancy, but they prefer it to be given at 14 weeks if possible.

“From what we know in this time since the vaccinations have been implemented is that it is safe in pregnancy as that as in breastfeeding,” said Tawsufe Majid, MD, Magee Womens OB/GYN.

