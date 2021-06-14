Upper Room to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic with Community Health Net

The homeless community will have greater access to COVID-19 vaccines starting tomorrow.

The Upper Room will be holding a J&J single dose vaccine clinic with Community Health Net on Tuesday June 15th from 10 a.m. until noon.

There is some initiative as all participants will receive a $20 Country Fair gift card.

All participants will also be entered into a one day lottery to win $200.

“The people that are not received vaccines yet because they are so readily available, are those who are probably hesitant one reason or another to do so. So we looked at that along with Health Net we put together a program,” said Cristopher Taylor, Executive Director of The Upper Room.

Again the clinic will run from 10 a.m. until noon tomorrow at the Upper Room.