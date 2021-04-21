Vaccinate NEPA: Gov. Wolf visits Bradford County mass vaccination clinic

Hundreds of people came to the mass vaccination clinic just today to get their first or second dose and Governor Tom Wolf was there talking about the success the clinic has had.

SAYRE, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Governor Wolf took a trip to Northern Pennsylvania today. The governor checked out the progress a mass vaccination site in rural Bradford County has made.

A large vaccine clinic sits in Sayre, Bradford County.

Run by Guthrie Health, the location first started as a warehouse for personal protective equipment in 2020.

“For those who don’t know, we needed a warehouse in the beginning when we realized that the PPE supply was so short and our just-in-time inventory model didn’t work, so we flipped this vacant space which we purchased in April into a highly functioning warehouse,” said Dr. Joseph Scopelliti, President and CEO of The Guthrie Clinic.

“All of the personal protective equipment that you see out here it’s just hard to remember a year ago we were all scrambling to find this stuff,” said Gov. Wolf.

In December, part of the warehouse was converted to a vaccine center.

Now, hundreds of people a day travel to the Sayre clinic, but Dr. Scopelliti says that’s not enough.

“We need to get everybody vaccinated and we need everyone with any kind of influence to help us,” said Dr. Scopelliti.

Governor Wolf touting the clinics success so far, as they are getting more than 40,000 doses of the COVID vaccine out to the rural community.

We kept talking about the light at the end of the tunnel and then we kept hoping it would come closer and closer and I think we’re here,” said Gov. Tom Wolf.

Wolf says the vaccine rollout is going well in PA.

“That’s in large part to the hospitals, the healthcare systems and the local vaccine providers that have made this dream a reality.”