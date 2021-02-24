Vaccinate PA provides quick online search for information for vaccine locations in Pennsylvania

If you are still trying to figure out where you can get a vaccine in Pennsylvania, you can now find that information through a quick online search.

Vaccinatepa.org is a search engine providing information about vaccine locations and availability in Pennsylvania.

The non-profit effort was developed in January by a group of college students and volunteers.

Today over 1,000 volunteers update the website with the latest information and make phone calls to physician offices and pharmacies.

All counties in the state of Pennsylvania are included on the website.

“What we wanted to do was really to get a volunteer base that could place these sorts of calls, collect that data, and put it on the website for everyone to benefit from, from one central source,” said Seth Rusbinstein, Co-founder of Vaccinatepa.org.