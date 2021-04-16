Vaccine clinic taking place at Erie Insurance Arena Friday

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

More Erie residents are now fully vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Highmark Health is holding a vaccine clinic at the Erie Insurance Arena today, offering the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

They are able to vaccinate up to 2,000 people at today’s clinic. Pharmacists are on site to mix the vaccine as needed so there will be no wasted doses.

There will be another clinic at the Martin Luther King Center tomorrow.

For information on how to schedule an appointment to get immunized, visit ahn.org/coronavirus/vaccine/schedule.html