Walk-in appointments available locally for immunocompromised to get COVID-19 vaccine booster

As covid case numbers continue to spike across the country, many Americans may need booster covid immunizations.

Researchers are finding people may need an extra covid shot eight months after being fully vaccinated.

For now, the FDA approved guidance is for immunocompromised patients to receive the extra shot. That work is being done locally at several clinic sites.

One UPMC representative says this week they are administering third doses to patients who need it.

“A third dose to those immunocompromised patients. Those are patients who are transplant patients, leukemia patients, people that have a really compromised immune system. That’s currently the only approved third dose at this point,” said Jason Chenault, Senior Director of Emergency, UPMC Hamot.

Booster shots for the general public could begin the week of Sept. 20, if approved for general public use by the FDA.

The third doses are available on a walk-in basis only at UPMC’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics. The third dose should be of the same vaccine as your first two doses. The J&J vaccine has not been approved for an additional dose at this time.

For more information about which UPMC clinics are offering third doses, along with available vaccines and walk-in hours, call 844-876-2822 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., seven days a week.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists