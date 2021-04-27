Walk-in appointments now being accepted at Bayfront Convention Center COVID-19 vaccination clinic

The fight against COVID-19 continues and local vaccination clinics are finding more ways to get the vaccine out in the community.

The number of scheduled vaccinations are decreasing, but the supply of vaccines remain the same — so LECOM’s vaccination clinic has begun offering walk in appointments.

An official from LECOM says even if you do come in as a walk-in, your second dose will get scheduled that same day.

“Send them to the registration like the regular process. All of our first dose clinics have a booking, we’re using the site Eventbrite, and they’ll be booked in for a future date in approximately three weeks,” said Jim Caputo, clinical coordinator for immunization, LECOM.