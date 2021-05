Walmart and Sam’s Club announced today that immunizations are now available to customers and associates in all of their more than 5,100 pharmacy locations nationwide.

That COVID-19 milestone will impact the 150 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies here in Pennsylvania.

Vaccines are being administered via both walk-up and scheduled appointments.

It’s part of the company’s efforts to both encourage people to get a vaccine and continue efforts to increase access across the country.