Walmarts in Erie County have received shipments of COVID-19 vaccine

West Ridge Walmart and a few others are providing the COVID-19 vaccine.

All Walmarts in Erie County area have received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The West Ridge Walmart received 63 appointments plus walk-ins today. They have vaccinated 40 people as of today.

Those who may want to walk-in you’d have to scan the QR code. Once you scan the code you’ll be able to proceed with getting the vaccination.

Pharmacy manager Lisa Nichols of Westside Walmart said that the process doesn’t take long to get vaccinated.

“We’re really pushing it out on social media and doing in store announcements just trying to get the word out in the community that everybody 16 and over is available now,” said Lisa Nichols, Pharmacy Manager at West Side Walmart.