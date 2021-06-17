Watch: First Lady Wolf, Physician General, Teen Advocates to emphasize vaccine safety for teens and young adults

First Lady Frances Wolf and Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson today held a panel discussion on vaccine safety for teens and young adults.

Vax Facts: Teen Edition was hosted by the Governor’s Advisory Commission on African American Affairs.

This was the fifth event in a series that seeks to provide relevant and accurate information about COVID-19 vaccines and address the questions of concerned citizens.

First Lady Wolf and Dr. Johnson were joined by teen and young adult advocates who are stepping up to encourage other young Pennsylvanians to get informed and get vaccinated:

• Ramir Burks, Clarion University (Pittsburgh)

• Mitchell Howard, Recent graduate of South Fayette HS (McDonald)

• Kendell Dixon, Abington Friends School (Philadelphia)

• Angely Keosann, Philly Teen VAXX Ambassador (Philadelphia)

• Nina Dilworth, Philly Teen VAXX Ambassador (Philadelphia)

“Pennsylvania is shaped by the strength and character of extraordinary young people like the advocates who participated in today’s conversation,” said First Lady Frances Wolf. “We are inspired by their dedication to the health and well-being of their communities, and we stand by them in encouraging all of our neighbors to do their research and get vaccinated.”

“COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and they’re our best protection from the virus,” Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said. “Currently, everyone 12 and older is eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s important that everyone who is eligible gets vaccinated not only to protect themselves, but to protect those who cannot get vaccinated yet, such as children under the age of 12. We must continue to wear our masks and take precautions to keep each other safe—we have the power to end this pandemic.”

COVID-19 vaccines are free, safe, reliable and accessible, and youth as young as age 12 are eligible to be vaccinated.

Visit vaccines.gov (vacunas.gov en español) to find a vaccine provider near you.