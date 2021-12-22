Watch: Omicron covid variant now in Erie County; free drive-thru covid testing taking place Wednesday

The Erie County Department of Health has identified six cases of covid-19 with the omicron variant in Erie County.

Chelsea Swift was live from the Erie County Department of Public Safety along Oliver Road where people are getting some last minute covid testing done.

Before people gather with their families for the holidays, the Erie County Department of Health is holding a free drive-thru covid-19 testing clinic from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The free clinic is taking place at the Erie County Department of Public Safety building — 2880 Flower Rd, Erie.

Before heading to the clinic, residents must print and fill out an information sheet and consent form. Rapid testing results are available in 15 minutes. No insurance is needed.

Zach Heeter of LECOM says with the highly contagious omicron variant now present in Erie County, it’s especially important to get tested for covid.

Later tonight on JET 24 Action News beginning at 5, we’ll have more on today’s turnout and why people are taking the time to get tested before the holidays.